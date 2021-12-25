LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A shelter in place is in effect for Larimer County residents near Iowa Street in the Timber Ridge North Community. Law enforcement responded to the area near Taft Hill and Horsetooth Roads at around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday.
“Residents from Wyoming St south to Illinois St, and Arizona St east to Nevada St need to shelter in place,” said the sheriff’s office. They also say doors and windows should be locked.
Deputies ask residents to not call 911 unless they have an emergency.
Details about the police activity were not released.