MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mesa County Sheriff’s authorities say a shooting suspect led them on a high speed chase on I-70 Business Loop on Christmas morning. Deputies responded to a call about a fight on Clifton Way at around 8 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they say they saw someone get into a car and drive away, speeding. They say the suspect also fired a gun out of the window.
Deputies chased the suspect who, they say, was driving the wrong way on westbound lanes of I-70. They stopped the vehicle near E ½ and 32 ½ roads.
They say they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He died at the hospital.
Further details about the suspect and the original call were not released.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office urges those with thoughts or feelings of suicide to call Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-TALK (8255). You can also text TALK to 38255 or visit ColoradoCrisisServices.org to chat.