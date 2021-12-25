CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Fire Authority crews rushed to a burning home near Boedecker Lake just before midnight on Christmas Eve. Firefighters say the two-story home was fully involved, and the fire was threatening a nearby wildland area.

Fire officials say people inside the home on West 1st Street near Country Road 23H escaped safely and were not hurt.

The fire was contained, and crews remained at the scene throughout the night. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Victims Advocate group is helping those who were displaced.

