By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian died Saturday afternoon after they were hit by a light rail train. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue.

The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Denver police stated on social media.

 

