DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian died Saturday afternoon after they were hit by a light rail train. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue.
The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains.
HEADS UP: #DPD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a light rail train near the area of the 200 block of W Iowa Ave. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The Pedestrian has been pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/8SGrK4X6sA
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 25, 2021
“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation,” Denver police stated on social media.