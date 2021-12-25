JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Avalanche officials in Colorado say a backcountry skier died after he was fully buried in an avalanche on Christmas Eve. They say it happened on a northeast-facing slope below treeline on South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass.
“The avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three below the snow surface, and was about 250 feet wide. The avalanche crown was on a convex roll where the slope angle steepened to about 38 degrees,” stated the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on its website.
They say a friend found the skier with a transceiver and probe pole. The friend pulled the skier from the snow, but he tragically did not survive.
Rescue crews from Jackson County and the Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol recovered his body after dark.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and family and everyone affected by this tragic accident,” CAIC stated.
The threat for avalanches is considered high, a Level 4 out of 5, across much of Colorado.