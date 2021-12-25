CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:C470, Jefferson County News, Jefferson County Sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deployed its bomb squad team to the underpass of C470 at Belleview on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says they are investigating a suspicious package.

(credit: CBS)

As a result, C470 is closed between Quincy and Bowles. Belleview is also closed heading west from Eldridge. Eastbound lanes are closed from the roundabout west of C470.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Further details about the situation were not released.

Danielle Chavira