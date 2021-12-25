JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deployed its bomb squad team to the underpass of C470 at Belleview on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says they are investigating a suspicious package.
As a result, C470 is closed between Quincy and Bowles. Belleview is also closed heading west from Eldridge. Eastbound lanes are closed from the roundabout west of C470.
Suspicious package being investigated at underpass at C470 & Belleview. C470 closed between Quincy & Bowles. Belleview closed WB from Eldridge, EB from roundabout just west of C470. Bomb squad responding. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/LabEQqe34b
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 25, 2021
Further details about the situation were not released.