PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (CBS4) – The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve.
Early Friday morning, we checked in with the volunteers in Colorado Springs. Volunteers have been doing this every year since 1955.
On Dec. 1, children and can track Santa with a mobile friendly website, on social media and on a “Santa Cam.”
LINK: NORAD Tracks Santa
On Dec. 24, children can call or text 1-877-HiNORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location.
This beloved holiday tradition started as an accident 66 years ago – when a local ad directed children to call Santa, but the number was misdialed.
“Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD,” the agency said in a news release.