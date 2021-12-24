DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of Coloradans waited in line on Christmas Eve to get their share of tamales from a North Denver staple.

“Just came to grab a few tamales,” said George Garcia. “It’s always nice to just carry on traditions and to follow them.”

While many Latino families choose to make their own tamales, those who aren’t able to rely on restaurants like La Casita off of 35th and Tejon. For many Latino families, tamales are a Christmas must-have.

Theodore Talamantez grew up making tamales with his family since he was a kid, but this year he wasn’t able to because he was moving, so he went to La Casita.

“We need something to unwrap,” Talamantez said. “So I called and they said they opened at 7, so I got cleaned up and came down.”

Business for La Casita is hectic during the holidays, but that’s nothing new for its staff. The restaurant has served the Denver community for over 40 years.

“It really starts at Thanksgiving time, and so we really have to do a lot of planning in order to meet the demand because all our tamales are hand-made, and they’re probably the closest that you can get to homemade without making them yourselves,” said Paula Sandoval, the owner of La Casita.

But passing on the tamales tradition is getting tough.

“People get older and you have the grandmas that just can’t do it anymore,” Sandoval said.

Which is why Sandoval said it’s critical for her to pass on the recipes to her grandchildren.

“They put on their aprons, and their hairnets and they help,” said Sandoval. “They get to see what their parents and grandparents have done through the ages, and they get to experience it, by being here and being a part of it, and they love it.”

And it’s a tradition that is growing beyond the Latino community.

“Tamales are a Christmas Eve tradition, and a Christmas Day tradition… they are just for everybody, in Denver I think,” Talamantez said. “I don’t care what race you are, I think everybody loves tamales.

La Casita is closed on Christmas Day. It will reopen on Monday.