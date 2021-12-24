CBSN DenverWatch Now

(CBS4) — Interstate 70 has closed, and reopened, in multiple locations in the high country on Friday morning — and the situation was changing every few minutes in different areas. Closures impacted Frisco, Vail Pass, and nearby areas in Clear Creek and Summit Counties.

(credit: CBS)

“…it’s not great on the roads,” CBS4 Mountain Reporter Spencer Wilson tweeted Friday.

Please check cotrip.org for alerts, road conditions and traffic cameras, or follow the Colorado Department of Transportation on Twitter.