(CBS4) — Interstate 70 has closed, and reopened, in multiple locations in the high country on Friday morning — and the situation was changing every few minutes in different areas. Closures impacted Frisco, Vail Pass, and nearby areas in Clear Creek and Summit Counties.
“…it’s not great on the roads,” CBS4 Mountain Reporter Spencer Wilson tweeted Friday.
So uh, it’s not great on the roads.
Here’s me headed east from Vail Pass. @ColoradoDOT had westbound closed from the pass, headed to Silverthorne where I-70 is ALSO closed. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/NmiTsa90Ay
— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) December 24, 2021
Please check cotrip.org for alerts, road conditions and traffic cameras, or follow the Colorado Department of Transportation on Twitter.