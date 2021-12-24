DENVER (CBS4) – Most mountain areas in Colorado are under an Avalanche Warning through midnight Friday night for a considerable threat for natural and human triggered avalanches.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center called the chance for slides “very likely” particularly with human triggered avalanches.
The dangerous situation is the result wind gusts over 50 mph combined with more than a foot of snow in many areas piling up over old snowpack.
Skiers, snowboarders, and anyone venturing into the mountains on Christmas Eve are strongly encouraged to stay inbounds at ski areas and out of the back country.