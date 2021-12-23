Broncos, Raiders Cling To Slim Playoff HopesThe Broncos are hoping for the same to avoid their first six-year playoff drought since first making the postseason in 1977 when they went all the way to the Super Bowl.

Raiders Host Broncos In Matchup Of AFC Playoff HopefulsBroncos Justin Simmons had a career-high two sacks last week. He and J.C. Jackson are the only NFL players with five interceptions in each of the last two seasons. ... The Raiders have gone back-to-back games without a play from scrimmage gaining at least 20 yards for the first time since 1992 but are still tied for the most big plays in the NFL this season with 65.

CU Men's Basketball Game Against University Of Kansas On Tuesday Canceled Due To COVIDThe University of Colorado men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas scheduled for Tuesday night at the CU Events Center was canceled due to COVID-19.

Jeffco Teen Emma Strom Breaking Barriers As First Female Football Player To Win Colorado 4A State Championship GameEmma Strom, 17, is the first female skilled player in Colorado to be on a state championship-winning team.

NHL Shuts Down Wednesday Through Saturday; 5 Games PostponedThe NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league's 32 teams' schedules already paused and their facilities closed.

Adopted US Moguls Skier Kai Owens Eyes Return To China As OlympianAmy and Jonathan Owens adopted their daughter, Kai, years ago, when she was around 16 months old. Before that, Kai had been nurtured in an orphanage after being left by her birth parents at a town square in China. Now she prepares for her return to China as an Olympian.