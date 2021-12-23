BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The University of Colorado Police Department arrested a female suspect on charges of second-degree arson and reckless endangerment in connection with a grass fire on the university’s east campus. The suspect was booked into the Boulder County Jail.
Boulder Fire Rescue and several other agencies rushed to the fire that was burning in an open area near CU Boulder’s Space Sciences Building along Discovery Drive on Thursday morning. The fire burned nearly 6 and-a-half acres and was officially contained just after 3 p.m.
“We are grateful for the response of our local partner agencies, both in containment of the fire to protect our campus community and in assisting with the investigation,” CU Boulder Police Chief Doreen Jokerst said in a statement.
Anyone who may have additional information about the cause of Thursday’s fire should call Sergeant Eric Edford at 303-492-6832. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.