COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of I-70 reopened after being closed on Thursday night from Copper Mountain over Vail Pass due to extreme weather conditions.
According to the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation, that is westbound lantes of I-70 at Copper Mountain mile marker 195 over Vail Pass, mile marker 180.
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, “There are Winter Weather Warnings and Advisories in place for Rocky Mountain National Park down thru the mountains north of Granby over to the Steamboat area for 1 to 2 feet of snow possible. Summit County up into the Winter Park area may see 6 to 14 inches of snow by Christmas morning.”