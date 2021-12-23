CU Men's Basketball Game Against University Of Kansas On Tuesday Canceled Due To COVIDThe University of Colorado men’s basketball game against the University of Kansas scheduled for Tuesday night at the CU Events Center was canceled due to COVID-19.

Jeffco Teen Emma Strom Breaking Barriers As First Female Football Player To Win Colorado 4A State Championship GameEmma Strom, 17, is the first female skilled player in Colorado to be on a state championship-winning team.

NHL Shuts Down Wednesday Through Saturday; 5 Games PostponedThe NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league's 32 teams' schedules already paused and their facilities closed.

Adopted US Moguls Skier Kai Owens Eyes Return To China As OlympianAmy and Jonathan Owens adopted their daughter, Kai, years ago, when she was around 16 months old. Before that, Kai had been nurtured in an orphanage after being left by her birth parents at a town square in China. Now she prepares for her return to China as an Olympian.

Broncos, Teammates, Alumni Attend Celebration Of Life For Demaryius Thomas At Georgia TechIt was an emotional day at his alma mater, Georgia Tech for friends, family and former teammates as they gathered to remember and honor his legacy.

Broncos Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater Released From Hospital And 'Doing Well'Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well, team officials announced Monday morning.