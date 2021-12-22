LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Crews from multiple agencies responded to a wildland fire near the Big Thompson River between County Road 9E and Boise Avenue in Larimer County Wednesday morning.
According to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority’s Facebook post, crews were sent out to the fire just after 6 a.m. At the time, there were reports of one residential structure in danger.
As of 8:45 a.m., crews had contained the fire to 10 acres, while planning to work at the scene for most of the day.
One small out-building was destroyed by flames.
Berthoud Fire Protection District, Front Range Fire Rescue, Poudre Fire Authority, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Thompson Valley EMS all responded to the fire as well.
There is no further information at this time.