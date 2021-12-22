DENVER (CBS4) – Family members are scheduled to join the legal team of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos at the Colorado State Capitol on Wednesday morning to call on Gov. Jared Polis to reduce his sentence. Aguilera-Mederos crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide and sentenced to 110 years in prison.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and can be watched live here.

“The sentencing judge in the case has publicly stated that he would likely not have imposed the sentence but was forced to follow Colorado mandatory sentencing laws, which require mandatory minimums for specified crimes and require sentences to be served consecutively not concurrently,” the organizers of the rally stated.

“He has no criminal record, cooperated fully with investigators, and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident,” organizers stated. “Today’s event is in no way an attempt to minimize the tragic loss of life three years ago, but rather to call attention to the critical need for sentencing reform.”

On Tuesday, a prosecutor in the case against Aguilera-Mederos officially asked the judge to reconsider the 110-year sentence. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion on Friday asking the court to set a hearing on Christmas Eve or on Monday, Dec. 27.

RELATED: Who Is Rogel Aguilera-Mederos? Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years For Deadly Crash On I-70

The case has made headlines nationwide and attracted the attention of advocates for judicial reform, including Kim Kardashian West, who posted a string of tweets on Tuesday.

“Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair. [Gov. Polis] is a really good person and I know he will do the right thing,” she wrote.

“Mandatory minimums take away judicial discretion and need to end,” she added.