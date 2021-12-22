GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden Police have identified the two people involved in a major deadly crash on Friday in Golden.
Last Friday, just before 5:00 a.m., a silver Chevrolet Malibu was seen speeding down 6th Avenue near the I-70 exit. A Golden Police officer briefly followed the car, estimating speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour. That Malibu ran a red light at 6th and Colfax and slammed into an SUV traveling west on Colfax. Three people were seriously hurt in that vehicle.
Police say 24-year-old Brisia Leon was thrown from the Malibu and died, and 18-year-old Guillermo Ramirez was critically hurt. Police say that since Leon was thrown from the car and Ramirez was found in an “inconclusive position” in the car, they are not sure who was driving.
Leon leaves behind three children, ages four, five, and eight.
Colorado State Patrol said Friday they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The three people in the SUV, all related, are still in the hospital and have asked that their identities not be released. A 71-year-old woman was the most seriously hurt and suffered significant burns. A 50-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were also inside.