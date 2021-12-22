AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen is now charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing, and other charges in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old. Holen is accused of killing Peyton Blitstein during an alleged road rage incident last month.
According to court records, Holen is in custody on a $50,000 bond.
APD responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of South Addison Way on Thanksgiving Eve. Doorbell video shows the moments when shots were fired.
According to a press release, it is believed that there was an argument between the adult and a group of teenagers, after alleged careless driving through the neighborhood. At some point during the argument, both the adult and teenager involved pulled out guns and fired shots at each other.
Holen, 36, worked for Greenwood Village police for five years before he resigned for personal reasons on Nov. 1. Blitstein was a student at Vista PEAK Preparatory.