COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters battled a fire burning on Blodgett Peak in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Several streets in the immediate area in the Peregrine Sub Division have been placed under a pre-evacuation warning.
An air tanker was making drops on the fire. Crews will patrol the area overnight and fire officials say that flames will still be visible throughout the night.
#BlodgettPeakFire Air tanker drops on the fire successful this afternoon. CSFD brush patrols will be in the area overnight. Active flames may be visible throughout the night, please don't call 911, we have crews on scene monitoring. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6swXr0CqxG
— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 23, 2021
The #BlogettPeakFire is located in El Paso County, Pikes Peak RD, .5 miles N of Colo Springs, CO. South of the Air Force Academy. Fire is .3 ac burning in steep rocky terrain, smoke can be seen from the I 25 corridor. https://t.co/cgmep25LXL
— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) December 22, 2021
The estimated size of the fire is about 3/10 of an acre. Fighting the fire is difficult due to the steep terrain and strong winds. According to the U.S. Forest Service, 40 mph winds were too dangerous for crews on the ground in the rugged terrain.
Trails were closed to the public in the Blodgett Peak Open Space area.
What started the fire is being investigated.