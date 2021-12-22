CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters battled a fire burning on Blodgett Peak in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. Several streets in the immediate area in the Peregrine Sub Division have been placed under a pre-evacuation warning.

An air tanker was making drops on the fire. Crews will patrol the area overnight and fire officials say that flames will still be visible throughout the night.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

The estimated size of the fire is about 3/10 of an acre. Fighting the fire is difficult due to the steep terrain and strong winds. According to the U.S. Forest Service, 40 mph winds were too dangerous for crews on the ground in the rugged terrain.

(credit: Colorado Springs Fire)

Trails were closed to the public in the Blodgett Peak Open Space area.

What started the fire is being investigated.

