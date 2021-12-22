AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen has been charged with second-degree murder, felony menacing, and other charges in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old. Holen is accused of killing Peyton Blitstein during an alleged road rage incident last month.

CBS4 spoke with Peyton’s father, Todd Blitstein, after he learned Holen had been charged.

“Watching the video and the circumstances, I really wish they still pushed for the first-degree murder charge. However, I am satisfied that they did finally lock down some type of charges. I’m glad we’ve taken that step,” said Todd.

Holen was charged nearly a month after shooting Peyton the night before Thanksgiving. Peyton’s father says after the announcement came a huge sigh of relief.

“You see people that do these kinds of crimes and they’re arrested immediately. They go from hospital to jail. It was one of our biggest concerns that anything wouldn’t have been done,” said Todd.

Holen has been charged with second-degree murder and other counts including felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon while drunk.

“You would hope that with somebody that’s got a history of being in the police force, that he has a lot more responsibility, a lot more knowledge. It’s extremely disappointing that he has taken it into his own hands and made those decisions to go after those young kids while intoxicated and brandishing a weapon,” said Todd.

Amber Roseborough’s Ring doorbell camera captured the shooting.

“I was in bed that night and I heard yelling through my window. I looked at my Ring camera and saw that there was a car outside on the other side of my daughter’s car,” said Roseborough. “I got up to come downstairs and my daughter is running inside with her friend. She said ‘Mom, some guy is calling me sweetheart and saying I love you and saying I’m speeding on the road.’”

Roseborough says her daughter is still traumatized by the events that night. So much, that she still can’t enter or leave from the front door of her home. In the street that night before Thanksgiving, Roseborough called 911 and performed CPR on Peyton, along with Holen, before help arrived.

Ultimately, it may be her doorbell that ends up being Peyton’s hero.

She and his family are hopeful the court puts Holen away.

“He needs to know that we’re not afraid. Peyton deserves justice and what he did was wrong,” said Roseborough.

According to court records, Holen was in custody on a $50,000 bond and posted bond before he was released on Wednesday night.

Peyton’s father says he’s disappointed, because Holen will get to spend the holiday with his family, but Peyton never will again.