By Jack Lowenstein

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada Police Department arrested two suspects who barricaded themselves inside a home after police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle early Tuesday.

According to Arvada PD, at about 1 a.m., police responded to the 6000 block of Estes Street, where two people, who had felony warrants against them, were discovered at the home after the initial response to the stolen vehicle.

Police say two suspects barricaded themselves in the home, and police worked to establish negotiations with them. Both suspects were eventually brought into custody. One was brought in before the other was eventually put in handcuffs without issue.

Police says the suspected stolen vehicle, a black pickup truck with a trailer, was stolen out of Denver Monday.

There is no further information at this time.

