(CBS4) — A member of the prosecution team in the case against truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos posted a photo of a unique “trophy” celebrating the conviction. It was a brake pad with the case number and “I-70 Crash” inscribed on the front.
CBS4 asked District Attorney Alexis King about the post.
In a statement, she said the brake pad used was not a piece of evidence in the case.
RELATED: Who Is Rogel Aguilera-Mederos? Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years For Deadly Crash On I-70
King added that the post was in bad taste, and does not reflect the values of her administration and had been addressed internally.
The League of United Latin American Citizens denounced the post and is calling for a formal apology.
The post prompted a reply from celebrity activist Kim Kardashian, who tweeted:
“Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but it will also impact his wife and son’s life.”
The following day, King filed a motion asking the judge to reconsider the 110-year sentence, stating: “As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances.”
Aguilera-Mederos is the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. Last week, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison, citing minimum requirements under the law.