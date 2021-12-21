GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — A prosecutor in the case against Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is now asking the judge to reconsider the 110-year sentence in the deadly semi crash. First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion on Friday for the court to set a hearing to reconsider the sentence.

The motion states, “As Colorado law required the imposition of the sentence in this case, the law also permits the Court to reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances.”

King was criticized on social media after posting a photo of a trophy made out of a semi brake pad, celebrating the conviction in the deadly crash. King later stated that the post was in bad taste, and does not reflect the values of her administration and had been addressed internally.

“Now that the Defendant has been sentenced, the People again request the Court set a hearing as soon as practicable…” King stated.

“Consistent with the People and the Court’s obligation under the Victim Rights Amendment, the People have begun conferring with the victims in this case to obtain and consider their input in advance of the Court’s hearing,” she added.

Aguilera-Mederos crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. Last week, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison.

The case has attracted national attention.

More than 4.5 million people signed a change.org petition seeking clemency or a commutation of the sentence.

On Tuesday, celebrity and activist Kim Kardashian tweeted her support for the movement and called on Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader on supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, will commute his sentence. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2021



The full motion filed by King can be viewed here: https://www.jeffco.us/DocumentCenter/View/30124/Request-for-Hearing—19-CR-1608





