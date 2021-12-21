CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials in Douglas County are warning people not to buy tickets to a New Year’s Eve party that does not exist.

“Heads up, Douglas County — DO NOT PURCHCASE TICKETS to a New Year’s Eve party advertised to be held at our Douglas County Fairgrounds. THERE IS NO SUCH PARTY!”

“This is a fraudulent event. Do not purchase tickets,” officials stated on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office will be investigating.

