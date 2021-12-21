FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are calling it a “shocking crime that happened in broad daylight.”
Fort Collins police say a woman was out walking in the 1200 block of East Elizabeth Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday, when a man grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her. A bystander saw the struggle and yelled at the man to stop, at which time he ran away.
The bystander left before police arrived. Investigators want to talk to her, hopefully to get a better description of the suspect, who’s only described as a white man in dark clothing.
“We’re extremely grateful for the bystander who took action and intervened,” Crimes Against Persons Sgt. Heather Moore said in a press release. “We really need her to contact us and share anything she remembers so we can get this perpetrator off our streets.”
Detectives are currently trying to find any useful surveillance video in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCPS Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195. People who want to stay anonymous can also submit tips via Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org