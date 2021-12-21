LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The mobile COVID-19 vaccine buses are traveling across Colorado between now and New Year’s Eve in an effort to get more people vaccinated. One bus was parted in Lakewood, outside Camp Christmas, on Tuesday.
Anyone ages 5 and up are eligible to receive the vaccine. Once they got their shot, they also received a free ticket to Camp Christmas.
“We’re so grateful to the state for helping get our citizens vaccinated and we’re excited to be playing a part and helping encourage people to get their shot,” said Charlie Miller, producer of Camp Christmas.
Find a mobile vaccine bus in your neighborhood here.