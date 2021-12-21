FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– High Side Brewing’s Owner, David “Ax” Axelrod makes a good chunk of his yearly businesses in two weeks. These next two weeks, specifically.
“Fourth of July is getting pretty big now too, but it’s really the holiday season that’s our busiest,” Axelrod explained.
While preparing for the usual influx of customers as more and more tourists come into Frisco and nearby mountain towns, news of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 remains a dark cloud on the otherwise exciting time.
Axelrod said he plans to do the same thing they have been doing: follow health guidelines, have employees get vaccinated or wear a mask, and clean like there’s no tomorrow.
“Difficult thing to do in the middle of a new variant breaking out, we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country here in Summit County so we feel relatively safe with our local population, but breakthrough cases seem to be coming fast and furious at this point.”
Summit County Health Department is reporting they have 82% of the population fully vaccinated, and 98% of people with at least one shot. But that doesn’t account for the new population coming into Colorado and visiting restaurants and shops.
Axelrod said at this point in the pandemic, it’s something we know how to fight, people just need to remember to safe while they’re out in town, possibly enjoying a beer at his brewery.