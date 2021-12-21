AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– After nearly three months in the hospital, COVID-19 patient Jason Strong is ready for the next step of recovery. Strong, 39, was part of a celebration as he left the Medical Center of Aurora on Tuesday.
His next stop is Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital and he’s looking forward to getting back on his feet.
“Being able to walk on my own, and do the simple stuff, the simple stuff… we kind of overlook the simple stuff,” said Strong.
Doctors gave Strong just a 2% chance of survival at first. He spend 55 days on a machine that takes a patient’s blood, adds oxygen to it and replaces it in the body.