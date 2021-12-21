AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — In Aurora, city council members voted to pay out an additional $8,000 in retention bonuses to each of the City’s police officers.
Officers will receive $4,000 in April and another $4,000 in October. That’s on top of the $2,000 bonus already planned for all city employees.
That makes a total of $10,000 for every Aurora police officer next year. This is part of an effort to keep more officers on staff.
Aurora lost more than 100 aurora officers this year– about 15% of the force.
The bonuses will use about $6 million of the money the city received from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.