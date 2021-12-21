WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — In Westminster, one of the last remaining large, undeveloped plots of land in the Denver metro area will soon be home to more than 2,000 houses and businesses.
Westminster’s city council approved the huge new development known as The Farm, just north of old Westminster Castle.
There’s 230 acres off 84th and Federal Boulevard.
Many neighbors don’t support the development because they want to maintain the open space views.
Proponents of it say it will connect neighborhoods and schools through sidewalks which don’t currently exist.