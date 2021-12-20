SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Another packed COVID-19 booster clinic for Summit County Health Department, and roughly 300 more people are vaccinated within the county. Sunday’s clinic at Summit High School near Breckenridge was just the latest in a continued push to protect high country Coloradans in the fight against the pandemic. The first hour people received the Pfizer vaccine, the second hour, Moderna.

Even with a recent dip in cases for Summit County, people at the clinic said they were eager to get their shot.

“With Omicron kind of ramping up its tough to tell,” Joshua Williams told CBS4’s Spencer Wilson. “You know, I’d like to remain hopeful, but we’ll see.”

The latest data from Summit County Health shows a steep decline in case rates compared to the last two weeks, but still showing much higher average case counts than June and August.

Lauren Gilbert, Nurse Manager for Summit County Public Health said that is one of the reasons they seem to have so many people eager to get their boosters.

“Around Thanksgiving, or a week before, we really started to see our clinics completely fill up,” Gilbert said.

She also mentioned our testing data showing a decline in cases might not be completely accurate, as they’re seeing fewer tests being taken in the county. She said with the number of people traveling for the holidays (both in and out of Summit County) the data gets harder to represent the population.

Still, the success of the vaccine clinics has her cautiously hopeful people will continue to choose to protect themselves and their neighbors by getting their booster shots, especially ahead of any holiday meetings. They will host more clinics in the future on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and plan to add another Sunday clinic later in January.