DENVER (CBS4) — Trains at Denver International Airport are running again after being stopped temporarily due to a security incident, officials reported shortly after 1 p.m. One passenger shared video on Twitter of the trains stopped with the doors open, and crowds of passengers waiting to board.
.@DENAirport @CBSDenver @DenverChannel @denverpost Why are trains stopped at DIA?? pic.twitter.com/zfLRAoA085
— Jim Turner (@Turner_AustinTX) December 20, 2021
“All passengers and employees are safe,” officials stated.
A few minutes later, officials issued an update.
“At approximately 12:30 p.m. today, an individual descended the escalators in the arrivals area, bypassing the security process. The individual boarded a train before being apprehended by the Denver Police Department. The individual is currently being investigated.”
Officials said normal operations resumed at 1 p.m.