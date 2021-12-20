Douglas County Fireworks Displays Blamed For Grass Fires In Parker And Highlands RanchSouth Metro Fire Rescue responded to two grass fires early Sunday morning, and the Castle Rock Fire Department also responded to a separate fire, after Douglas County organized three different fireworks displays Saturday night.

22 minutes ago

Thieves Steal 11 Trucks From Denver DealershipBrazen thieves drove 11 trucks and SUVS off the lot of a dealership in Denver on Saturday morning. The owner of Truck Kings says thieves broke in and ripped a safe off the wall which held keys to all the vehicles.

26 minutes ago

Cutting Down Christmas Trees At Aspen Canyon Ranch Helps Give Back To Colorado CommunitiesDonations for the trees go to help women experiencing homelessness and spacing out the trees helps wildfire mitigation.

2 hours ago

Jeffco Teen Emma Strom Breaking Barriers As First Female Football Player To Win Colorado 4A State Championship GameEmma Strom, 17, is the first female skilled player in Colorado to be on a state championship-winning team.

2 hours ago

Colorado Volunteers Take Water, Pet Food, Toys To Tornado Victims In KentuckyA week after the deadliest tornado outbreak in the U.S. in a decade, disaster relief is pouring in from all over the country. As of Sunday, volunteer groups from Colorado were already on the ground in Kentucky, the hardest hit state, and others were on the way there.

3 hours ago

Mild Week Ahead Of ChristmasWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago