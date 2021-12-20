(CBS4) – A march is planned at the State Capitol in Denver on Monday to show support for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. Aguilera-Mederos lost the brakes on his commercial vehicle as he descended from the mountains.
The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24; William Bailey, 67; Doyle Harrison, 61; and Stanley Politano, 69.
Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, and last week he was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Since then, more than 4.3 million people have signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served.
“Let’s join together and RISE UP in support for Rogel! Let Governor Polis Know the TIME doesn’t fit the ‘Crime,'” organizers of the march wrote on Facebook. “If we do not stand up for him, who will?”
“Our goal is to bring local and national awareness so that we CAN find someone who will support Rogel in creating change in this sentencing.”
The march is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at 200 East Colfax Avenue in Denver.