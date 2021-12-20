WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about 31-year-old Johnathan Faulk, an Aurora man with an extensive criminal history who evaded authorities earlier today and has yet to be found.

Faulk is currently on probation and has several active warrants.

“Investigators believe Faulk is likely still armed and should be considered dangerous,” a press release from WCSO stated.

Faulk is believed to have driven away from a crash in Greeley at 10:45 a.m. Monday. The collision occurred on the north side of the city near the intersection of O Street and 37th Avenue.

Faulk drove his vehicle from the scene to the area of U.S. 85 and State Highway 392, near the town of Lucerne. He parked his car and walked away, but not before displaying a pistol and threatening a man who had witnessed the hit-and-run collision and followed him there.

That other motorist was injured.

Nor were injuries reported from the earlier collision.

But Faulk is still at large.

Greeley officers and Weld deputies – including two K9 teams – later discovered prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected methamphetamine inside Faulk’s vehicle.

A search of online criminal records produced two active warrants for Faulk from Littleton and Denver police departments. He has another three open cases with Lakewood, Wheat Ridge and Sheridan PDs. Another nine metro-area cases of his have been resolved in the last four years which involved drug possession, theft, and criminal impersonation charges. All concluded with probation sentences or short jail terms.

Faulk is described as 5-foot-9, 140-pound Caucasian with brown crew cut hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt, and carrying a black backpack.

He has used the aliases Michael Faulk and Dillon Faulk in the past, according to court records.

Anyone with information on Faulk’s location is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Those who provide information to Crime Stoppers which leads to an arrest or conviction are eligible for a cash reward.