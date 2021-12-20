DENVER(CBS)- Winter arrives on Tuesday morning at 8:59 am and it will feel more like Spring than Winter! We have another strong ridge of high pressure over the Southwest part of the nation. This will be driving a more westerly wind into Colorado on Tuesday. This will give Denver and eastern plains a warming down slope wind.
As a result, the fire danger will be elevated over the northern Front Range Foothills, the Cheyenne Ridge (north of Fort Collins and Greeley) and part of the Palmer Divide in SW Douglas County most of the day on Tuesday. There is a Red Flag Warning posted from 9am to 5pm for wind gusts 40 to 50 mph.
The Red Flag Warning also, includes the Foothills of Southern Colorado along with the Sangre De Cristo mountains.
There is still a storm system heading towards the state bringing in snow to the mountains Thursday thru Saturday morning.
A few of the early snow models have the potential of 6 to 12 inches of snow in some spots.
The Denver metro area may also see a little rain Thursday night and a light rain/snow mix on Friday morning.