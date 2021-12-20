CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well, team officials announced Monday morning. He will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Bridgewater was carted off Empower Field at Mile High Stadium following a crushing tackle in the third quarter of the team’s game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater tucked the ball and dove for a first down. As hit landed on his left shoulder, 300-pound Cincinnati defensive lineman B.J. Hill drove Bridgewater into the turf.

Bridgewater was taken from the stadium to a hospital for observation overnight.

Drew Lock came in and completed the drive for Denver with a touchdown pass to wideout Tim Patrick.

