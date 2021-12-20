AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police confirm they have submitted an arrest warrant recommending a charge of second degree murder for former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen who shot 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein last month. Doorbell video shows the moments when shots were fired.
According to an Aurora PD tweet, police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of South Addison Way on Thanksgiving Eve.
According to a press release, it is believed that there was an argument between the adult and a group of teenagers, after alleged careless driving through the neighborhood. At some point during the argument, both the adult and teenager involved pulled out guns and fired shots at each other.
Holen, 36, worked for Greenwood Village police for five years before he resigned for personal reasons on Nov. 1.
Blitstein was a student at Vista PEAK Preparatory.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges.