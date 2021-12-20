AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police submitted an arrest warrant recommending a charge of second-degree murder for former Greenwood Village police officer Adam Holen. He fatally shot 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein during an alleged road rage incident last month.

APD responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of South Addison Way on Thanksgiving Eve. Doorbell video shows the moments when shots were fired.

Blitstein’s family spoke to CBS4 about APD’s recommendation Monday afternoon.

“I would have liked to see first-degree but second-degree is sufficient,” said Todd Blitstein, Peyton’s father. “Peyton deserves he gets the maximum charge and the maximum sentence.”

According to a press release, it is believed that there was an argument between the adult and a group of teenagers, after alleged careless driving through the neighborhood. At some point during the argument, both the adult and teenager involved pulled out guns and fired shots at each other.

Holen, 36, worked for Greenwood Village police for five years before he resigned for personal reasons on Nov. 1. Blitstein was a student at Vista PEAK Preparatory.

Peyton’s family says they’ve tried to get information about what happened that night from neighbors but claim they won’t speak out of fear of retaliation.

“I don’t think somebody like that needs to be out in the community, honestly, he needs to be taken off the streets,” said his father. “Adam needs to know this isn’t going to go away. Adam needs to know Peyton’s family and his supporters are going to stand up for him.”

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges. The DA is currently reviewing APD’s recommendation.