(CBS4) — Denver police are investigating a single-car crash as a homicide — but would not say why. The crash occurred at East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road. One man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.
“The incident is being investigated as a homicide,” Denver police stated.
The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. East 40th Avenue was shut down in both directions during the investigation.
“We’re looking into it,” Denver police Public Information Officer Nate Magee told CBS4. He could not elaborate why the crash was being investigated as a homicide.