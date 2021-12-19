CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was carted off Empower Field at Mile High Stadium following a crushing tackle in the third quarter of the team’s game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater tucked the ball and dove for a first down. As hit landed on his left shoulder, 300-pound Cincinnati defensive lineman B.J. Hill drove Bridgewater into the turf.

Bridgewater lie motionless for several seconds after the tackle.

Medical personnel responded quickly and took great care to protect Bridgewater’s head and neck from unnecessary movement.

Denver Broncos personnel reported that Bridgewater was taken from the stadium to a hospital.

Drew Lock came in and completed the drive for Denver with a touchdown pass to wideout Tim Patrick.

 

