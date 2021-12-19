(CBS4) — Sunday’s Denver Nuggets game against the Brooklyn Nets has been postponed, along with four other matchups over the next three days, due to “players and staff members entering the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.”

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/rnNhuq0hc1 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 19, 2021

“The uptick in COVID-19 cases around the NBA this month has impacted the availability of dozens of players and has caused the league to postpone multiple games,” CBS Sports reported Sunday

“Multiple teams are dealing with outbreaks,” CBS Sports reported. The Brooklyn Nets have 10 players in protocol, including Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

“Players who are not fully vaccinated must enter health and safety protocols if they are found to be a close contact of a person who has tested positive,” per CBS Sports.

“As of Friday, players who have not received a booster shot will be subject to tighter restrictions, including game-day testing. If any player tests positive for COVID-19, he must immediately isolate until 10 days have passed from that test or the onset of symptoms, or until he tests negative on two PCR tests 24 hours apart. ”

On Friday, the National Hockey League announced the Colorado Avalanche were among several teams to have games postponed, “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days.”

Also on Friday, Colorado State University men’s basketball cancelled its upcoming game against Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas due to “COVID-related issues” on the team.