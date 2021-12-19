DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — South Metro Fire Rescue responded to two grass fires early Sunday morning, and the Castle Rock Fire Department also responded to a separate fire, after Douglas County organized three different fireworks displays Saturday night.
“Witness the beauty and magnificence of three simultaneous, 30-minute fireworks shows flying high in the sky from three locations in Douglas County at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18,” county officials stated on YouTube.
South Metro responded two of the three fires — in Highlands Ranch and Parker. The biggest fire, near Rueter-Hess Reservoir, was widely visible to Parker residents and prompted many 911 calls. Fortunately, officials say it was not as bad as it looked and was contained after burning a couple acres.
The Highlands Ranch fire was smaller, but a lot closer to homes. None of the homes were considered threatened.
“Some of the burning material, as it fell to the ground, stayed lit and caught vegetation on fire,” SMF officials stated. “Initially, it was resource-intensive. We had a lot of crews responding [to both fires].”
“The winds were OK for the [fireworks] shoot,” SMF officials stated. “As soon as they saw spot fires occurring in multiples, more equipment was called in.”
Permits were issued for the fireworks display. Douglas County does not have a fire ban or any restrictions.
“We simply just state the facts [about fire conditions.] It’s the county sheriff’s decision,” SMF officials stated.
Jefferson County is currently under Stage 1 restrictions and Elbert County is under Stage 2. Nearby Douglas and Arapahoe counties have none at the moment.