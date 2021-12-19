Menu
#NoTrucksToColorado Trending After 110-Year Sentence For Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos In Deadly Crash
In light of the Rogel Aguilera-Mederos sentencing, the hashtag #NoTrucksToColorado is gaining traction on social media platforms.
4 hours ago
Colorado Avalanche And CSU Men's Basketball Forced To Cancel Games Due To 'COVID-Related Issues'
Amidst rising COVID-19 concerns and confirmed cases in sports, multiple pro and collegiate teams have postponed or cancelled games, including some from Colorado.
5 hours ago
cbs4 news update 121921
cbs4 News is covering co first
9 hours ago
Several Dry, Warm Days Ahead For Colorado
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
9 hours ago
Several Dry, Warm Days Ahead For Colorado
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
9 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Colorado Weather: Dry Until Some Light Mountain Snow Returns In Time For Christmas
A ridge of high pressure anchored near Las Vegas will dominate the weather pattern through the middle of the week.
Lack Of Ice Giving New Year's Plans In Evergreen A Challenge
When we get deep into winter, you may be longing for some warm day, but right now Colorado needs a good cold snap.
Colorado Weather: Chilly Start To Weekend With Warm Up Soon After
It's the last weekend before Christmas and it is going to unseasonable mild all the way thru the holiday. The only small issue we have tonight is light mountain snow and an extremely cold start to the weekend.
High Country Forest Crews Light Burn Piles In Preparation For Wildfires
The whole idea of lighting piles of wood in the middle of areas that we don’t want to catch fire could sound counterintuitive.
Hyland, Morris Pace Nuggets In 133-115 Win Over Hawks
Rookie Bones Hyland scored a career-high 24 points in a reserve role, Monte Morris added 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 133-115 on Friday night.
Lesson Learned: Broncos Make Rypien Their Quarantined QB
The Denver Broncos learned a painful lesson last year when they were forced to play a game without a quarterback.
Health
DU Students To Submit 2 Negative COVID Tests Before Returning For Spring Semester
With the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the University of Denver is taking a preventative step to maintain in-person learning in the spring semester. They will require two negative on-campus COVID-19 test results from everyone at the school.
Taking COVID Precautions Ahead Of Holiday Travel Could Reduce Risk
Even if you’re vaccinated and boostered, there are more ways to reduce the risk of getting infected and infecting your loved ones.
Kroger Takes Carrot-And-Stick Approach To Get King Soopers/City Market Grocery Workers Vaccinated
Kroger has mandated that unvaccinated salaried employees are to be charged $50 a month more for health insurance if they're on the company plan.
Mask Order Extended In Eagle County For Schools, Child Care Settings
Eagle County will keep its COVID-19 public health order requiring face coverings in schools and child care setting into the new year.
Omicron In Colorado: 5 Cases Of Variant Confirmed, Evidence Of Community Spread Discovered
Gov. Jared Polis said there are now five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Colorado.
Beloved 'Santa Bill' Fighting COVID With Days Until Christmas
Bill Lee, known best by his community in Idaho Springs as Santa Bill, is now battling COVID-19.
Video
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Snow Chances Slim This Year For Denver
Watch Callie Zanandrie's forecast.
19 hours ago
Could Santa Bring Colorado More Mild Weather For Christmas?
Watch Callie Zanandrie's forecast.
21 hours ago
Youth Advocates Hand Out Hundreds Of Toys As Part Of Mission
In the wake of recent violence in Denver and Aurora, a local group is determined to bring holiday joy to youth in the cities.
23 hours ago
