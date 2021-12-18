DENVER (CBS4) – With the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the University of Denver is taking a preventative step to maintain in-person learning in the spring semester. They will require two negative on-campus COVID-19 test results from everyone at the school.
The first test will allow students and faculty to access buildings, and the second test will need to be “completed shortly after the first test,” and will allow the community to stay on campus.
Testing is to continue as it did in the fall semester.
In-person activities start Jan. 5 for undergraduates and Jan. 7 for graduate students.
Below is a testing schedule availability:
Monday, December 27 – Thursday December 30
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Testing only at Care Pod | saliva-based PCR testing only
Friday, December 31
Closed
Saturday, January 1
Noon to 5 p.m.
Care Pod and Nelson Hall | saliva-based PCR testing only
Sunday, January 2
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Care Pod, Nelson Hall and DFRV | saliva-based PCR testing only
Monday, January 3 – Friday, January 7
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Care Pod, Nelson Hall and DFRV | saliva-based PCR testing; nasal PCR swab testing by appointment only during limited hours at the Care Pod
Additional night hours Jan 4 and 5 from 9 – 10:30 p.m. at Nelson Hall
Saturday, January 8 – Sunday, January 9
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Care Pod | saliva-based PCR testing only
Monday, January 10 – Friday, January 14
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Care Pod, Nelson Hall and DFRV | saliva-based PCR testing; nasal PCR swab testing by appointment only during limited hours at the Care Pod
Additional night hours January 11 and 12 from 9 – 10:30 p.m. at Nelson Hall
Saturday, January 15 – Sunday, January 16
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Care Pod |saliva-based PCR testing only