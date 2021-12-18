DENVER (CBS4) – Supporters of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos are planning a rally in his name in Denver on Dec. 20. Organizers are asking the community to meet at the Colorado State Capitol building at 10 a.m.
They named the demonstration the “‘Crime’ Does NOT Fit the Time March: Support Rogel Aguilera Mederos.”
Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison on Dec. 13 for driving a runaway semi truck on Interstate 70, driving past runaway truck ramps, and ultimately killed four people in 2019.
“Please note this is in no way to take anything away from the families of those who lost their lives, this is a tragedy all the way around and we offer our respect and condolences. Our goal is to bring local and national awareness so that we CAN find someone who will support Rogel in creating change in this sentencing,” organizers of Denver’s march stated on social media.
Another group, Colorado Sin Fronteras, is organizing a separate rally for Dec. 27. The group is gathering at the parking lot of the Park-and-Ride at 84th and Interstate 25 about 8:30 a.m. and will then caravan to the Jefferson County Courthouse.
Earlier this week, a petition began asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency, or commutation as time served. As of Saturday afternoon, nearly 4 million people have signed it.