Lack Of Ice Giving New Year's Plans In Evergreen A ChallengeWhen we get deep into winter, you may be longing for some warm day, but right now Colorado needs a good cold snap.

Colorado Weather: Chilly Start To Weekend With Warm Up Soon AfterIt's the last weekend before Christmas and it is going to unseasonable mild all the way thru the holiday. The only small issue we have tonight is light mountain snow and an extremely cold start to the weekend.

High Country Forest Crews Light Burn Piles In Preparation For WildfiresThe whole idea of lighting piles of wood in the middle of areas that we don’t want to catch fire could sound counterintuitive.

Amid Drought, Snowmaking Operations Statewide Use About 2.2 Billion Gallons Of Water, But It's Just A Drop In The Bucket Compared To Other IndustriesWith the abnormally dry, warmer weather this year, some ski areas have really felt the pinch.