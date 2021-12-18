DU Students To Submit 2 Negative COVID Tests Before Returning For Spring SemesterWith the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the University of Denver is taking a preventative step to maintain in-person learning in the spring semester. They will require two negative on-campus COVID-19 test results from everyone at the school.

Taking COVID Precautions Ahead Of Holiday Travel Could Reduce RiskEven if you’re vaccinated and boostered, there are more ways to reduce the risk of getting infected and infecting your loved ones.

Kroger Takes Carrot-And-Stick Approach To Get King Soopers/City Market Grocery Workers VaccinatedKroger has mandated that unvaccinated salaried employees are to be charged $50 a month more for health insurance if they're on the company plan.

Mask Order Extended In Eagle County For Schools, Child Care SettingsEagle County will keep its COVID-19 public health order requiring face coverings in schools and child care setting into the new year.

Omicron In Colorado: 5 Cases Of Variant Confirmed, Evidence Of Community Spread DiscoveredGov. Jared Polis said there are now five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Colorado.

Beloved 'Santa Bill' Fighting COVID With Days Until ChristmasBill Lee, known best by his community in Idaho Springs as Santa Bill, is now battling COVID-19.