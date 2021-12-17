DENVER (CBS4)– A pop-up grocery store in Denver is helping make sure families have enough food this holiday season. Hunger relief company Goodr teamed up with Colorado-based Visible to provide groceries for about 200 families at the library in Green Valley Ranch.
“A lot of parents are focused on a Christmas experience for the kids and if we can take a little pressure off by providing groceries, it means the world to us,” said Betsy Neal, operations manager at Goodr.
Organizers say the families should receive enough food for about a week, including meats, produce, eggs and bread.