Omicron In Colorado: 5 Cases Of Variant Confirmed, Evidence Of Community Spread DiscoveredGov. Jared Polis said there are now five confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Colorado.

Beloved 'Santa Bill' Fighting COVID With Days Until ChristmasBill Lee, known best by his community in Idaho Springs as Santa Bill, is now battling COVID-19.

Dust From Wednesday's High Winds Likely To Trigger AllergiesAll the blowing dust from Wednesday's high winds that blew through Colorado led to a health advisory for some living in the eastern part of the state.

Colorado Reaches Grim Milestone: 10,000 COVID DeathsThis week the State of Colorado reported that number of COVID-19 deaths has grown to more than 10,000.

Given 2% Chance of Survival, Aurora COVID Patient Turns Corner; Jason Strong Urges Others To Get VaccinatedJason Strong was young, healthy and worked out twice a day. The 39-year-old Aurora man is just now recovering from a 78 day battle with COVID-19 that left him near death.

Heroic Colorado High Country Nurse Saves Baby 1 Week After Learning Specific TrainingA nurse in Colorado's high country had just been trained on how to deal with saving a baby's life just a week before she put her knowledge to practice.