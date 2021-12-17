(CBS4) – For the second time this month in northern Colorado, thieves targeted a sporting goods store. The most recent case happened at 5:50 a.m. on Monday in Longmont.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office didn’t reveal the name of the store that was targeted, but they said it is located in the Vista View neighborhood.
There were two suspects, and police say they stole several carbon compound bows that were valued at nearly $2,000 each. A surveillance image shows the two people in the store with hats and face coverings on. One had a reflective traffic vest on.
The burglars got in the store by cutting a lockbox outside and using the key that was in there to get in.
The earlier sporting goods store robbery happened in Loveland on Dec. 8. In that case, the thieves were seen on surveillance camera leaving the store with armloads of jackets.
People with information about the Longmont case that might help in the crime investigation are asked to call Deputy Kyle Keiser at (970) 400-4558. Anonymous tips can be contributed to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).