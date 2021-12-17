NHL Postpones Colorado Avalanche Games Through Holiday Break Due To COVID OutbreakLess than 24 hours after the Colorado Avalanche took to the ice with a depleted roster against the Nashville Predators, the NHL has shut the team down through December 26th.

2 minutes ago

Douglas County Detective Joe Pollack Honored For Service After Line-Of-Duty DeathDetective Joe Pollack from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died recently from complications.

2 minutes ago

Golden Police Officer Used Fire Extinguisher To Help Burning Victims After Fatal 6th Avenue Crash Caused By Speeding DriverOne person is dead and four others are hurt after a two-car crash at a 6th Avenue intersection early Friday morning.

2 minutes ago

A Working Carbon Monoxide Detector In Your Home Can Protect You From The 'Silent Killer'Families who live in an apartment complex off of Hanover Street and East 16th Avenue in Aurora were startled awake late Thursday night when Aurora firefighters evacuated their complex.

3 minutes ago

Vail Pass Backcountry Finally Gets Enough Snow To Open For The SeasonVail Pass has finally gotten enough snow for the backcountry trails to open for the season. The U.S. Forest Service began grooming the trails this week.

1 hour ago

Jury Finds Aurora Man Scott Mathews Guilty Of Murdering Neighbor Over Fireworks DisputeAn Arapahoe County jury this week found a former Colorado prison guard guilty of shooting and killing his neighbor while the two were fighting in 2019.

1 hour ago