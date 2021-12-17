(CBS4) – There are still some Colorado residents without power after Wednesday’s high winds statewide. Officials in Costilla County in southern Colorado say power there won’t be restored until early next week.
The county’s emergency management office tweeted on Thursday out “At this time the estimate for full restoration of power to all homes is December 20 or 21.”
The American Red Cross is providing a shelter at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center for those whose homes are too cold due to the power issues.
Hotel vouchers were also being made available for some residents.